Stosur named Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup captain

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2023 10:41am
PERTH: Eight-time Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur was Thursday named captain of Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team, succeeding Alicia Molik.

Molik is stepping down after leading the team for a decade, guiding them to the finals in 2019 and 2022, which was Stosur’s tournament swansong.

“I’ve got years of playing experience and one thing that I know is how the girls feel when you walk out on the court to play for Australia,” the 39-year-old Stosur said.

Stosur contested 34 Billie Jean King Cup ties after making her debut in 2003 and holds the record for most singles wins – 29 – by an Australian player in the competition.

Exhausted Kyrgios says ‘I don’t want to play anymore’

She won the 2011 US Open and reached a career-high of world number four that year.

Stosur is also a four-time Grand Slam doubles and three-time mixed doubles champion.

