BAFL 51.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
BIPL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.77%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
DFML 18.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
DGKC 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.38%)
FABL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.26%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FFL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.98%)
GGL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
HBL 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.8%)
HUBC 119.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.17%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.05%)
OGDC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.48%)
PAEL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PIOC 117.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.11%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.5%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 72.39 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.05%)
SSGC 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TPLP 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.72%)
TRG 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.18%)
UNITY 28.71 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.31%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
BR100 6,823 Increased By 42.4 (0.63%)
BR30 24,202 Increased By 235.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 66,353 Increased By 340.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 22,149 Increased By 100.5 (0.46%)
South African rand recovers against dollar as US inflation data looms

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2023 01:08pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand recovered in early trade on Tuesday against the dollar as global markets braced for consumer inflation data out of the US that could set the tone for the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate path.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0025 against the dollar , about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.18% weaker against a basket of global currencies. The rand has made a slight recovery after being on the backfoot against the dollar on Monday on expectations the Fed might not cut interest rates early next year.

“With hopes of an early rate cut by the Fed receding, traders will be watching today’s inflation data and Powell’s post-FOMC press statement very closely tomorrow,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE. The US Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates on Wednesday.

South African rand weaker ahead of data-filled week

The risk-sensitive rand often takes cues from global movers like US monetary policy in addition to local drivers.

Locally, Statistics South Africa will publish the country’s October mining data and manufacturing figures.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 10.100%.

