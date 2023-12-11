BAFL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.64%)
BIPL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.16%)
DFML 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.58%)
DGKC 79.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.83%)
FABL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
FCCL 19.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.32%)
FFL 10.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HBL 124.69 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-4.21%)
HUBC 119.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.08%)
OGDC 124.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.12%)
PAEL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.28%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
PIOC 117.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.47%)
PPL 113.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
PRL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.18%)
SNGP 70.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.11%)
SSGC 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.6%)
TELE 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.68%)
TPLP 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.92%)
TRG 98.00 Increased By ▲ 5.15 (5.55%)
UNITY 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.67%)
BR30 23,980 Decreased By -265.3 (-1.09%)
KSE100 65,895 Decreased By -328.8 (-0.5%)
KSE30 22,003 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weaker ahead of data-filled week

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 12:11pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Monday ahead of a week jam-packed with both local and global economic data releases.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 19.0150 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.07% stronger against a basket of global currencies.

This week global investors await several developed market central bank meetings and data on US inflation that could hint at the possibility of interest rate cuts next year.

Locally, investors will on Wednesday turn their attention to consumer inflation for the month of November.

South African rand unchanged ahead of Q3 current account data

The October inflation reading neared the upper limit of the central bank’s target range of 3% to 6% and influenced its decision to keep its main interest rate unchanged at its November meeting.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 10.070%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weaker ahead of data-filled week

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Banks in the red as KSE-100 loses some steam

Open-market: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

MARI successfully drills development well in Sindh

India’s top court upholds end of special status for IIOJK

Israel presses ahead with aggression in southern Gaza

Oil extends gains on US strategic reserve purchases

Unbudgeted projects: Reappropriation of funds banned

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

Read more stories