Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, led by industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.75% higher at 10,793.84, gaining for a third straight session.

The index logged second straight weekly gain, rising 0.69%.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc were the top gainers on the index, climbing 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 35.1 million shares from 14.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.09 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.34 million) from 430.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 98.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1 billion rupees, the data showed.