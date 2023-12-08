BAFL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.94%)
BIPL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
DFML 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.33%)
HUMNL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.87%)
PAEL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 116.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.53%)
PPL 113.39 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.38%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.45 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.61%)
SSGC 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TELE 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,728 Increased By 79.9 (1.2%)
BR30 23,855 Increased By 286.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 65,371 Increased By 653.1 (1.01%)
KSE30 21,855 Increased By 261 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

IK criticises policy on illegal Afghan immigrants

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly criticised the caretaker government for expelling 1.5 million Afghan refugees last month, saying one wrong decision completely ruined the 40 years of hosting the Afghan neighbours.

In a ‘special message’ from Adiala Jail, the former prime minister who is also founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said: “For the last 40 years, the people of Pakistan stood with their Afghan neighbours, but a single flawed policy to expel them ruined all what we’d done for them”.

Narrating the incident of migration of the holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and Muslims from Makkah to Madinah, he said that the way Afghan refugees were forced to leave the country, is contradictory to the teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that such a treatment with our Afghan brethren is not only against Islamic teachings but is also against our cultural norms.

“Migration has special importance in Islam, as our holy prophets especially the way the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) treated the refugees is what we need to follow,” he added.

He continued that looking after the Afghan refugees who had fled their country due to war, was our responsibility as a nation, adding Afghanistan is a brotherly country and we need to have brotherly ties with the next-door neighbour given our centuries’ old relations.

He said that for a nation, changing its neighbour is not possible and that is the reason they should help to solve each other’s problems: Good relations with its neighbours is the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright future.

He said that 1.5 million refugees could be in no way a burden on a country comprising 250 million people.

He regretted that the refugees who took refuge in Pakistan were mostly poor and destitute who could not go anywhere else except Pakistan, adding mishandling the issue of abruptly deporting the refugees could give birth to a misunderstanding between the two neighbours.

“The way they were treated will certainly give birth to hatred against Pakistan in the long run, which will further spoil the relations between the two countries for a long time,” he added.

He declared that there is a need to reconsider the deportation of issue of Afghan refugees as they deserve an honourable exit, and they must not be treated like what the caretaker government is doing with them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Afghan Imran Khan Afghan immigrants

Comments

1000 characters

IK criticises policy on illegal Afghan immigrants

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories