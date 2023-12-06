BAFL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.53%)
BIPL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.88%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.14%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
FABL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.51%)
FCCL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.57%)
HBL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (3.21%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.88%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.06%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 121.01 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (6.05%)
PAEL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PIOC 113.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PPL 108.35 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (8.94%)
PRL 27.82 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.96%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.97%)
SSGC 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
TELE 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.81%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Unusual dismissals in Test cricket

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2023 03:29pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim became only the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field in the second match against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur pushed the ball away with his gloves after defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson.

Such dismissals previously came under “handled the ball”, until revisions to the Laws of Cricket in 2017.

Unusual Test dismissals (player, dismissal, match, venue, date)

  • L. Hutton, obstructing the field, England v South Africa, The Oval, August 16, 1951

  • R. Endean, handled the ball, South Africa v England, Cape Town, January 1, 1957

  • A. Hilditch, handled the ball, Australia v Pakistan, Perth, March 24, 1979

  • M. Khan, handled the ball, Pakistan v Australia, Karachi, September 22, 1982

  • D. Haynes, handled the ball, West Indies v India, Wankhede, November 24, 1983

  • G. Gooch, handled the ball, England v Australia, Manchester, June 3, 1993

  • S. Waugh, handled the ball, Australia v India, Chennai, March 18, 2001

  • M. Atapattu, retired out, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo, September 6, 2001

  • M. Jayawardene, retired out, Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Colombo, September 6, 2001

  • M. Vaughan, handled the ball, England v India, Bengaluru, December 19, 2001

  • M. Rahim, obstructing the field, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Dhaka, December 6, 2023

Mushfiqur Rahim BANGLADESH VS NEW ZEALAND TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Unusual dismissals in Test cricket

Imran free to contest upcoming elections: caretaker PM Kakar

ADB approves $659mn project financing to support Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee continues improvement against US dollar

Open market: rupee’s strengthening round continues against US dollar

Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel

IHC turns down Imran’s withdrawal plea in Toshakhana case

Cherat Packaging to sell papersack Line V for $4.7mn

‘Welcome’ sign prompts closure of Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Gold price per tola drops Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Anti-electricity theft, recovery drive a flop?

Read more stories