Unusual dismissals in Test cricket

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim became only the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field in the second match against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Mushfiqur pushed the ball away with his gloves after defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson.

Such dismissals previously came under “handled the ball”, until revisions to the Laws of Cricket in 2017.

Unusual Test dismissals (player, dismissal, match, venue, date)