BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,442 Increased By 65 (1.02%)
BR30 22,781 Increased By 404.8 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Financials push Australian shares higher after RBA keeps cash rate steady

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 09:34am

Australian shares climbed on Wednesday led by financial stocks, as investor sentiment was uplifted after the central bank kept rates on hold in its year-end monetary policy meeting.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.8% at 7,116.5, as of 0006 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.9% lower on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained its key cash rate at 4.35% at its December policy meeting on Tuesday, in line with market expectations, buying it more time to assess the state of the economy and decide whether to tighten further next year.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock also stuck with the watered down tightening bias from last month, saying whether further interest rate hikes are required would depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.

Furthermore, data showed the country’s economy barely grew in the September quarter, a sign that RBA’s monetary tightening was working to cool demand.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks led gains on the benchmark, rising 1.1%, and hitting their highest level since Oct. 12, with the ‘Big Four’ banks gaining between 0.5% and 1.0%.

Australian shares snap 3-day gaining streak

Healthcare stocks followed the upward trend by rising 1%, with shares of CSL Ltd gaining 1.3%. Bucking the trend, gold stocks fell 3% to hit a one-week low, tracking a global decline in bullion prices.

Shares of Northern Star Resources fell 1.3%, while Evolution Mining was down 15%.

Woodside Energy climbed 0.1%, after the oil and gas producer said it signed a deal with Mexico Pacific to buy 1.3 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per annum for two decades.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.1% to 11,350.59.

Australian shares

