BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Dec 04, 2023
Markets Print 2023-12-04

Australian shares snap 3-day gaining streak

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2023

SYDNEY: Australian shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday, starting the last month of the year on a negative note, as technology firms and banks weighed, while investors assessed their monetary policy easing bets after a benign US inflation print.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.17% to 7,075.40 points after closing 0.7% higher on Thursday. The benchmark gained 4.5% last month, its best month since January.

Overnight, US inflation data showed signs of cooling demand in the world’s largest economy, which further strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking campaign was over, boosting the possibility of rate cuts early next year.

“Growth and inflation in the US slow enough to enable the Fed to ease would help set the conditions for the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) to also cut, particularly given the synchronous nature of the current global economic cycle,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

On the domestic front, banking stocks shed 0.1%, with Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia both dropping about 0.5%.

Information technology stocks declined nearly 1.1%, after having their best day in over nearly three weeks on Thursday. Sector majors Xero and Wisetech Global slumped 1.9% and 1%, respectively.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

