BAFL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.38%)
BIPL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
DFML 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.61%)
DGKC 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.44%)
FABL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.84%)
FCCL 20.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
GGL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 123.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
OGDC 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.47%)
PAEL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PIOC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PPL 98.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.49%)
PRL 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.45%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
SSGC 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,410 Increased By 32.9 (0.52%)
BR30 22,466 Increased By 89.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 62,603 Increased By 109.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 20,871 Increased By 42.1 (0.2%)
Gold ticks up on weaker US dollar, bond yields

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 11:05am

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as the US dollar and Treasury yields fell after traders slightly pared bets for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2024.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,033.49 per ounce by 0451 GMT.

Bullion had surged to an all-time high of $2,135.40 on Monday, before dropping over $100 in a single day to close 2% lower.

US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.5% to $2,051.70.

Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index fell 0.1%, while yields on 10-year Treasury notes slipped to 4.2587%.

Even after the dramatic moves in gold prices over the past 24 hours, “for now, the overall trend for gold still looks bullish,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

A wave of profit-taking seems to have triggered after gold rallied at weekly open, to catch-up to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish comments from Friday, along with “pre-positioning ahead of this week’s event risk (Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada rate decisions, US jobs data),” added Spivak.

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,100 in Pakistan

However, traders have lowered their Fed rate cut bets by March next year to about 60%, from 70% on early Monday, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Investors are awaiting the closely-watched US non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which could help further gauge the interest rate outlook. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Data last week pointed out to cooling inflationary pressures, and a gradually easing labour market, reinforcing the notion of an early rate cut.

Spot gold may test support of $2,009 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,980, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $24.53 per ounce, palladium rose 0.1% to $977.62 per ounce, while platinum slipped 0.3% to $913.67.

