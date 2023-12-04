BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
ChildLife Foundation gets recognition at COP28

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

KARACHI: ChildLife Foundation has achieved recognition by becoming one of the three finalists in health category at the COP28.

The COP28 is the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference, being held from 30 November until 12 December 2023 at Expo City, Dubai.

ChildLife Foundation was one of the three finalists in health category due to its contribution in improving children emergency care through Emergency Rooms and Telemedicine network at 200 hospitals in partnership with government. “Climate change leads to floods and droughts that impact children disproportionately,” said Chief Executive ChildLife Foundation Dr Ahson Rabbani.

He said that the recognition of ChildLife’s contribution in this regard at such a high level is a moment of pride for both Pakistan and the ChildLife Foundation.

ChildLife Foundation Dr Ahson Rabbani COP28

