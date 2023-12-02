Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

ECP refutes Babar Awan’s statement about KP’s seats being reduced

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from Passport Control List

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 29.2% in November

Al Qadir Trust case: NAB files reference against Imran, wife

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 34% to $9.38bn in 5MFY24

Solar panel, allied equipment manufacturing: Govt decides to identify, plug policy gaps

