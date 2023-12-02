BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2023 Updated December 2, 2023 08:54am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ECP refutes Babar Awan’s statement about KP’s seats being reduced

Read here for details.

  • Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Read here for details.

  • IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from Passport Control List

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 29.2% in November

Read here for details.

  • Al Qadir Trust case: NAB files reference against Imran, wife

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 34% to $9.38bn in 5MFY24

Read here for details.

  • Solar panel, allied equipment manufacturing: Govt decides to identify, plug policy gaps

Read here for details.

