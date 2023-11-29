BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
BIPL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (7.01%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
FABL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
FCCL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.95%)
GGL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.34%)
HBL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.56%)
HUBC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.45%)
HUMNL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.53%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.79%)
OGDC 107.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.3%)
PAEL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
PIOC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
PPL 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.4%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.74%)
TPLP 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.17%)
TRG 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
UNITY 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,194 Decreased By -36.9 (-0.59%)
BR30 21,511 Decreased By -228.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 60,573 Decreased By -157.4 (-0.26%)
KSE30 20,204 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand gains after dovish Fed talk, central bank data in sight

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 12:47pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand gained in early trade on Wednesday after dovish commentary by the US Federal Reserve buoyed emerging market currencies, while focus was also on a local financial review by the South African Reserve Bank.

The rand traded at 18.5300 against the dollar at 0648 GMT, about 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index was flat against a basket of global currencies. Dovish comments by the Fed poised markets to believe that interest rate cuts may come in the first half of next year in the world’s biggest economy, placing a drag on the dollar.

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes cues from global drivers like US monetary policy in addition to local movers.

Earlier On Wednesday, data from the South African Reserve Bank showed the country’s M3 money supply fell to 6.08% in October from 7.67% in September.

South African rand little changed at start of data-filled week

Private sector credit growth came in at 3.94% for October compared to 4.60% in September.

The central bank will also release its Financial Stability Review later in the day, which will outline risks to the local economy.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was unchanged in early deals at 10.025%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand gains after dovish Fed talk, central bank data in sight

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Oil slightly higher as OPEC+ awaited, Black Sea storm disrupts supply

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Bangladesh orders probe into Cricket World Cup flop

FY23 sales of immovable properties: WHT collection registers 340.5pc growth YoY

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

Read more stories