BAFL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.54%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (7.01%)
CNERGY 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.52%)
DFML 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
FABL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.6%)
GGL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
HBL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 119.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.78%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.52%)
PAEL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.92%)
PIOC 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.82%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.92%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
SNGP 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.02%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.52%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.88%)
TRG 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
UNITY 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 6,171 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.95%)
BR30 21,429 Decreased By -310 (-1.43%)
KSE100 60,394 Decreased By -336.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 20,133 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.53%)
Japan yields drop to nearly 3-month lows amid dovish Fed bets

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 12:24pm

TOKYO: Japanese 10-year government bond yields dropped to the lowest level in nearly three months on Wednesday, tracking declines in US Treasury yields after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials boosted bets for a near-term interest rate cut.

The 10-year JGB yield sank 7.5 basis points (bps) to 0.675% as of 0540 GMT, a level not seen since Sept. 8. The five-year yield fell 6 bps to 0.260%, the lowest since Sept. 11.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.76 yen to 146.61, the highest since Sept. 8.

US 10-year Treasury yields retreated as low as 4.278% for the first time since Sept. 15, extending overnight declines.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, seen as a hawkish member of the central bank, said on Tuesday there are good economic arguments for lowering the policy rate if inflation continues falling for several more months.

Traders have priced in a slightly greater than 60% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

JGB 10-year yields sink on Fed view, superlong yields up on poor auction

Expectations were slightly more than 50% before Waller’s comments.

Moves in JGB yields were more muted at either end of the curve, with the two-year yield down 1 bp to 0.045%, while the 40-year yield fell 1.5 bps to 1.935%.

The discrepancy is explained by the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying under its yield curve control policy, said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“Liquidity is poor in the 10-year (note) because of the BOJ’s massive purchases,” she said.

“That’s why volatility is higher than other sectors.” The 20-year JGB yield slid 8 basis points to 1.420%, while the 30-year yield declined 5 bps to 1.655%.

Japanese 10 year government bond

