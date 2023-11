PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh will host the Expo 2030 world fair, the vote results from 182 members of the Bureau International des Expositions showed on Tuesday.

Busan, Riyadh or Rome? 2030 World Expo host to be revealed

South Korea’s Busan and Italy’s Rome were also in the running to host the world fair, a five-yearly event that attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment.