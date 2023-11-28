China’s Xi seeks to strengthen foreign-related rule of law

BEIJING: China President Xi Jinping said it was important to strengthen the rule of law related to foreign affairs to promote a high level of opening up to the outside world and respond to external risks, according to state media on Tuesday.

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

Xi, in remarks during a study session of the party’s Politburo, also said it was necessary to deepen international cooperation in law enforcement, strengthen consular protection and assistance, and build a strong rule of law security chain to protect China’s overseas interests.