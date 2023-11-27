Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 metric tons of wheat

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 12, they said.

Price offers are sought on CIF liner out terms.

These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller. Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

China’s COFCO says it imported Canadian durum wheat for first time

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.