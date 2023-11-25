BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
Minister highlights importance of good governance

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed emphasized the importance of good governance and urged the civil servants to continuously enhance their skill sets, suggesting specialisation in various fields to navigate complex policy-making landscapes effectively.

Addressing the Certificate Award Ceremony of the 38th Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) here on Friday, he shared his insights on governance and drew attention to the rapidly evolving global landscape.

He said that there is a need to quickly adapt to the evolving landscape to address confronted challenges effectively.

He encouraged continuous learning and urged civil servants to dedicate time to reading and self-improvement.

He underscored the challenges and opportunities presented by globalisation, technological advancements, and the shifting paradigms of economic integration, urging civil servants to adapt and excel in this dynamic environment.

In his thought-provoking address, the minister commended the institute for its dedication to enhancing the skills of civil servants.

He lauded the NIM management for organising a programme that bridged critical gaps in the training landscape, emphasizing its relevance in elevating participants from BPS 18 to 19 and highlighting the importance of refreshing knowledge and upgrading skills at the later stages of one’s career.

Saeed emphasized the invaluable opportunity for peer interaction, stressing the importance of networking, exchanging ideas, and fostering friendships across diverse professional backgrounds.

He particularly appreciated the growing gender balance within civil services, acknowledging the positive shift towards increased female representation.

Referencing the visionary words of Pakistan’s Founder Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Saeed highlighted enduring principles of good governance articulated in speeches delivered in 1948, emphasizing the relevance of these principles even in contemporary times.

