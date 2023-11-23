BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.39%)
FABL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FCCL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.73%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
HBL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 118.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.37%)
MLCF 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
OGDC 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PAEL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PIOC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.17%)
PPL 92.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
SSGC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.91%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
TRG 87.40 Increased By ▲ 5.25 (6.39%)
UNITY 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 6,018 Increased By 73.9 (1.24%)
BR30 21,038 Increased By 112.6 (0.54%)
KSE100 58,841 Increased By 641.8 (1.1%)
KSE30 19,568 Increased By 193.5 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners and energy stocks drag Australian shares lower

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2023 10:00am

Australian shares fell on Thursday led by the losses in miners and energy stocks, a day after country’s top central banker warned that inflation required substantial policy response.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 7,031.50 by 0010 GMT, with most major sectors in red. The benchmark ended almost flat on Wednesday.

In a hawkish sounding speech on policy, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock warned inflation had become increasingly driven by domestic demand rather than temporary supply chain pressures, requiring a more “substantial” response from interest rates.

Australian shares edge higher as mining and gold stocks advance

“Markets currently price no hike at the next meeting on 5 December, but a 50% chance of one by March 2024,” analysts at Westpac said in a note.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners led the losses with a 1.1% fall, with copper prices retreating on Wednesday on a firmer dollar.

Top miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto were down 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Local energy stocks were down 0.9% with oil prices declining nearly 1% on Wednesday, as OPEC+ producers unexpectedly delayed a meeting on production cuts.

Sector majors Santos and Woodside Energy were 1.1% lower, each. Gold stocks dropped 0.8% as gold prices fell below the key $2,000 per ounce level.

Northern Star Resources, one of country’s top gold miners fell 1.4%.

Appen plunged more than 38% to their lowest in more than 8 years, as the AI firm closed a part of its equity raising amid a bleak earnings outlook.

Wealth manager AMP was the top gainer on the ASX 200 benchmark index, after settling the class action proceedings.

Shares were up 4.7%. In New Zealand, benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 11,149.17.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Miners and energy stocks drag Australian shares lower

Pakistan stocks’ merry run continues, KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Inter-bank: rupee extends gains against US dollar

Jul-Oct 2023-24: Rs300.9bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Cipher case: special court orders production of Imran, Qureshi on Nov 28

GSP review: EU identifies major challenges facing Pakistan

16-member ‘Export Advisory Council’ formed

Oil down more than 1% as uncertainty swirls over delayed OPEC+ meeting

NTDC unveils Rs510bn revised TIP

COP-28 in UAE: Institutions, depts must present stand on climate finance: PM

Economist terms energy sector ‘black hole’

Read more stories