BAFL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.8%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.78%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.08%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.16%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.88%)
PAEL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 90.62 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PRL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.65%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.62%)
SSGC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.56%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.06%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.37%)
BR100 5,938 Increased By 89.2 (1.53%)
BR30 20,955 Increased By 275.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 58,131 Increased By 759.7 (1.32%)
KSE30 19,339 Increased By 292.1 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares edge higher as mining and gold stocks advance

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 10:17am

Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in mining and gold stocks, while investors digested Federal Reserve minutes that showed the US central bank was likely to maintain a restrictive stance for some time.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,085.00 by 0021 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

Minutes of the Fed’s Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting showed that the central bank would proceed “carefully” and only raise interest rates if progress in controlling inflation faltered.

On Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock said inflation would remain a crucial challenge over the next one to two years.

In Sydney, gold stocks led gains with a 1.5% rise after bullion prices climbed overnight on expectation that US interest rates had peaked.

Sector majors Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining rose 1.4% and 0.5%, respectively. Heavyweight mining stocks climbed 0.6% on the back of strong underlying commodity prices.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue advanced 1.1%, 0.7% and 0.9% respectively.

Commodity stocks lift Australian shares; investors assess RBA minutes

Energy stocks climbed 0.4%, with Woodside Energy and Santos rising 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Santos forecast a fall in 2024 output, as its Bayu-Undan gas field’s life comes to an end and production from the West Australian offshore field declines.

Technology stocks fell 1.2% after the Nasdaq closed lower overnight.

Xero shed 2.1%, while Life360’s Australian shares dropped 6.5%, making them the top loser on the sub-index. Financials were up 0.1% after early losses, with the “Big Four” banks trading higher in a range of 0.1% to 0.3%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,130.76.

Shares of EBOS Group dropped as much as 7.4% after the Australasian pharmaceutical distributor shelved a $2.44 billion deal to buy Australian vet chain Greencross.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares edge higher as mining and gold stocks advance

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel, Hamas agree 4-day truce for hostage release and aid into Gaza

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

GIDC collection: Rs341bn remains un-utilised

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

Read more stories