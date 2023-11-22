BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BIPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.93%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FABL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.49%)
FCCL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.53%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
GGL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 97.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.38%)
HUBC 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.09%)
PAEL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.69%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
PIOC 105.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PPL 92.31 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.86%)
PRL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.89%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 63.15 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.52%)
SSGC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.27%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 83.21 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.6%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 95.2 (1.63%)
BR30 20,925 Increased By 246.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Major Gulf markets drop on falling oil prices

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 08:11pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Wednesday amid falling oil prices, as investors remained cautious ahead of Sunday’s scheduled OPEC+ meeting.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - declined 2.7% as traders awaited news from the OPEC+ producers group which is likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year.

Brent was trading at $80.22 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, weighed down by a 2.2% slide in the Kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank and a 2.9% decline in Almunajem Foods.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was down for a second consecutive session, ending 0.1% lower, with Q Holding dropping 2.1% and UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank declining by 1.3%.

The Qatari index fell marginally as the gains in most sectors limited loses in finance and consumer staples sectors.

Major Gulf markets mixed; focus on Fed minutes

Industries Qatar added 0.5% and Qatar Electricity and Water gained 0.9%, while Qatar International Islamic Bank and Baladna shed 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

Dubai’s benchmark index was up 0.3%, ending the previous session’s losses, aided by a 1% gain in tolls operator Salik and a 1.9% rise in Tecom Group.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index extended its rally to a second session and ended 1% higher with most sectors in the green.

Commercial International Bank gained 1.3% and Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co surged 4.2%.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.3% to 11,100
 KUWAIT           added 0.1% to 7,302
 QATAR            lost 0.03% to 10,223
 EGYPT            was up 1% to 25,030
 BAHRAIN          added 0.1% to 1,948
 OMAN             Closed
 ABU DHABI        dropped 0.1% to 9,533
 DUBAI            gained 0.3% to 3,997
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

