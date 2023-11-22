BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.93%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.45%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
DGKC 64.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.64%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.54%)
GGL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
HUBC 118.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.16%)
MLCF 38.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
PAEL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.85%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.41%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 61.45 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.7%)
SSGC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.56%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.94%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
BR100 5,938 Increased By 89.4 (1.53%)
BR30 20,959 Increased By 280.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 58,136 Increased By 764.2 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,340 Increased By 293.6 (1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips ahead of local inflation data

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 11:47am

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand slipped in early trade against the dollar on Wednesday as risk sentiment soured ahead of local inflation data.

At 0619 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6625 against the dollar , 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index was last up 0.18% against a basket of major currencies.

At 0800 GMT, investors will turn their focus towards Statistics South Africa, which will release inflation data for October.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect year-on-year inflation at 5.5%.

An interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is due on Thursday.

South African rand firms as risk sentiment improves

“The SARB’s MPC is still expected to keep rates unchanged tomorrow while keeping a cautious outlook on inflation,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 4.5 basis points to 9.950%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand slips ahead of local inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel, Hamas agree 4-day truce for hostage release and aid into Gaza

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

GIDC collection: Rs341bn remains un-utilised

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

Read more stories