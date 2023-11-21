BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.3%)
BIPL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.45%)
CNERGY 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.14%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.52%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
HUBC 118.59 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (2.68%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
OGDC 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.32%)
PAEL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.57%)
PIOC 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.57%)
PPL 89.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.52%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (10.68%)
SNGP 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.31%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.92%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
TRG 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.09%)
BR100 5,847 Increased By 25.6 (0.44%)
BR30 20,667 Increased By 67.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 57,363 Increased By 285.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By 65.3 (0.34%)
South African rand firms as risk sentiment improves

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2023 12:42pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed in early trading on Tuesday, as risk sentiment improved on rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve would stop hiking interest rates.

At 0641 GMT, the rand traded at 18.3300 against the dollar , 0.11% stronger than its previous close. The dollar index was last trading down around 0.15% against a basket of major currencies.

Around 0700 GMT, the central bank will publish its leading indicator, which collects data including vehicle sales, business confidence and money supply in Africa’s most industrialised nation.

South African rand climbs with CPI, rate decision due this week

Investor focus will also be on inflation figures due on Wednesday and an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday. Global markets are awaiting minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting later in the day for cues on where rates are headed.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 7 basis points to 9.985%.

