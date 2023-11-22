BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
BIPL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.74%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.79%)
FABL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.1%)
FCCL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.08%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
KEL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.45%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
OGDC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PIOC 105.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PPL 90.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.27%)
PRL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.65%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 61.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.64%)
SSGC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.56%)
TELE 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
TPLP 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.21%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,944 Increased By 94.7 (1.62%)
BR30 21,002 Increased By 323.4 (1.56%)
KSE100 58,166 Increased By 794.6 (1.39%)
KSE30 19,351 Increased By 304.7 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan holds steady on another strong fixing, upside seen limited

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 11:05am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady against the dollar on Wednesday as the country’s central bank continued to lend support via a strong midpoint fixing, but analysts did not expect it to appreciate much further in the medium-term.

The yuan was little moved on Wednesday after firming sharply for the past three days.

The yuan has gained 2.1% in a little over one week, amid US dollar weakness and persistently strong yuan daily midpoint fixings.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1254 per US, 152 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1406 and the firmest level in five months.

Given Tuesday’s stronger-than-expected fixing, the market was less surprised with the rate on Wednesday.

The gap between Wednesday’s fixing and Reuters’ estimate was just over 200 pips, down from 800 pips a week ago, meaning supplies and demand for the yuan have become more balanced.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1357 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1386 at midday, 14 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

While the PBOC may welcome the recent strength in the yuan against the dollar, policymakers are believed to prefer a weaker yuan over the medium-term to support exports, and markets don’t expect the yuan to strengthen much, said Alex Lo, FX and macro strategist at TD Securities.

Lo thinks the onshore yuan may trade towards the 7.1-level, which is the 200-day moving average, since the 7.1-7.35 range has held up well in the second half of this year.

China’s yuan set for best week in 2 months

China’s major state-owned banks were seen exchanging yuan for US dollars in the onshore swap market and selling those dollars in spot currency markets this week, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The global dollar index fell to 103.531 from the previous close of 103.565.

The offshore yuan was trading closely with the onshore spot at 7.1388 per dollar.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan holds steady on another strong fixing, upside seen limited

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce, hostage release and aid into Gaza

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

GIDC collection: Rs341bn remains un-utilised

Chinese IPPs: MoF seeks update on payment issues

PSWF given ownership of 7 profit-making SOEs’ assets

Shamshad says expecting 2-2.5pc GDP growth

Gaza truce, hostages release: Netanyahu, Hamas chief indicate deal

S African lawmakers vote to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel, shut embassy

Read more stories