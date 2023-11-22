BAFL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
FABL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FCCL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.48%)
GGL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 96.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
HUBC 118.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.73%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
PAEL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.45%)
PPL 89.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PRL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.37%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,874 Increased By 24.7 (0.42%)
BR30 20,777 Increased By 97.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 57,595 Increased By 223.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,112 Increased By 65.2 (0.34%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 21, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2023 09:00am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SECP warns against partnership with platforms involved in surrogate advertising

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan secures two-year extension in Marine Mammal Protection Act exemption period

Read here for details.

  • Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK

Read here for details.

  • Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Read here for details.

  • IHC dismisses Imran Khan’s jail trial notice in cipher case

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Foods eyes multiple Fauji Foundation businesses

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz’s Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: IHC adjourns appeals hearing till Nov 27

Read here for details.

