Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SECP warns against partnership with platforms involved in surrogate advertising

Read here for details.

Pakistan secures two-year extension in Marine Mammal Protection Act exemption period

Read here for details.

Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK

Read here for details.

Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October

Read here for details.

IHC dismisses Imran Khan’s jail trial notice in cipher case

Read here for details.

Fauji Foods eyes multiple Fauji Foundation businesses

Read here for details.

Nawaz’s Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: IHC adjourns appeals hearing till Nov 27

Read here for details.