BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 21, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- SECP warns against partnership with platforms involved in surrogate advertising
- Pakistan secures two-year extension in Marine Mammal Protection Act exemption period
- Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK
- Ministry of Energy rebuffs ‘uncertainty’ around Saudi Aramco refinery project
- Pakistan’s power generation cost declines over 8% in October
- IHC dismisses Imran Khan’s jail trial notice in cipher case
- Fauji Foods eyes multiple Fauji Foundation businesses
- Nawaz’s Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases: IHC adjourns appeals hearing till Nov 27
