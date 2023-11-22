PARTLY FACETIOUS: The two most powerful warriors are patience and time

The two most powerful warriors are patience and time “The Purging of Khawar Maneka.” “The more usual word used is Interview rather than Purging?”

“Interview is…is…is like gender neutral – doesn’t mean too much. I mean we have the caretaker Prime Minister with his impeccable moustache giving interviews to whoever asks and need I add the viewership at the time of the broadcast plummets….”

“I will have you know I take strong exception to that!”

“Well you and I both know that once the caretaker set up winds up, and the popularity of the caretakers is plummeting as their arrogance is on an exponential rise….”

“OK so prime minister Kakar told the students that what he is doing is more important than their attending a scheduled class and the Caretaker Finance Minister angered the reporters so much…”

“Hey Kakar is The Great Overseer of the business of government these days…OK OK maybe decisions are being taken elsewhere but he is the face of the government these days and need I add that moustache, the impeccable moustache, adds value to whatever he says and Shamshad Akhtar has brokered the first review of the stand-by arrangement seamlessly….OK OK so she upped tariffs and really doesn’t care about the weekly inflation above 41 percent…”

“Hey they hold the portfolio, so be respectful. They are walking the talk?”

“From where I am they are talking the walk – talking nineteen to the dozen but no walk – no long term reforms, no…”

“Boring!!!! Going back to Purging of the Maneka he presented himself as the cuckold husband…”

“By one spiritualist and one spiritualee.”

“Indeed and as I always say if one is to be cuckolded then being cuckolded by a spiritualist is the best possible…”

“Oh shush but you know the Interview…OK so the Purging of Maneka why did it happen only after he was arrested. Why not before?”

“You heard the proverb the two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”

“Yes but more relevant is the expression time is money.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway I am not a Khanzadeh but did The Man Who Must Remain Nameless ever deny being a playboy?”

“Nooooo but…”

“And I tell you the lesson learned is when a playboy comes into contact with spirituality that has him convinced that the bonus of holding the highest office in the land…”

“Right let it be.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023