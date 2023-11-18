BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Long and wine-ing road: Alsace celebrates its ‘Route des vins’

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2023 01:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GOXWILLER: The big problem with the famously picturesque Alsace Wine Route in eastern France, said Jean-Louis Meyer as he put down his glass of white wine, is that there are so many vineyards where you can stop for a tasting.

In any village along its 170-kilometre (105-mile) length, “there’s at least 10 vineyards offering tastings,” said the Paris wine lover.

With such head-spinning variety, “you have to choose. So we end up always going to the same places,” added the 69-year-old.

The route through quaint medieval villages and rolling vineyards close to the border with Germany drew 7.7 million tourists last year, nearly half of them from abroad.

It is the busiest in France after the storied wine trails that wind between the prestigious chateaux of Bordeaux and Champagne, but arguably the most scenic, particularly in autumn when the vines turn a blaze of gold and bronze.

Giant wooden barrels

Seventy years old this year, the “Route des vins d’Alsace”, as it is known in French, sprouted a parallel bike route a decade ago, and a walking trail is to follow next year.

In the village of Goxwiller, Raymond Koenig, 84, proudly showed the giant wooden barrels – each of which can hold 10,000 litres (2,640 gallons) of wine – which his family has used since 1889.

He was 14 when the route was opened in 1953 and he remembers how it helped put the region on the tourist map.

Meyer was sampling their pale nectar, now produced by Koenig’s son Christophe, and usually leaves with four or five cases.

Being able to sell directly to their customers is hugely important for the winemakers. “It cuts out the middleman,” said Philippe Bouvet, of CIVA, which promotes Alsatian wine.

Around a quarter of their income comes from these direct sales, he said, “much, much more” than in the rest of France.

‘Not just buying wine’

But the flipside of the route’s success is that it has led to a tendency for winemakers to “wait for the customer to come to them”.

That could not be said of Celine and Yvan Zeyssolff, who have transformed their vineyard in Gertwiller into an immersive museum, which has become a hit with tourists, particularly from the other side of the Atlantic.

Truckers urge EU to end Ukraine access deal

“When we started in wine tourism 25 years ago, people thought we were mad,” said Yvan Zeyssolff.

Coachloads of American tourists turn up there after a cruise on the Rhine. Wine glass in hand, they visit the cellars to watch a film about the history of the domaine projected onto the wine barrels.

“They are not just buying a bottle of wine, but also a story. We share our life with them every day,” said the winemaker, whose sales have “exploded”.

Celine Zeyssolff puts their success down to “visibility internet algorithms” have given them, with websites in both French and English where visitors can book. “People don’t just drop in by accident as they did 20 years ago,” she said.

At Goxwiller, the Koenig family is also looking to a digital future, with 18-year-old Mateo, Raymond’s tech-savvy grandson studying viticulture. “I have winemakers’ blood, and I am ready to take over,” he told AFP.

france Alsace Alsace Wine Route Route des vins

Comments

1000 characters

Long and wine-ing road: Alsace celebrates its ‘Route des vins’

Ashiana Housing case: court acquits Shehbaz Sharif

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Israel renews warning for Gazans to flee southern city

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Read more stories