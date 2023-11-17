KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 16, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 15-11-2023
B-2/B-3 Odelmar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023
Chickpeas Shipping
B-9/B-8 Clemens Disc Load Ocean Network
Schulte Container Express Pakista 16-11-2023
B-10/B-11 Beks Sky Disc East Wind
Wheat Shipping 08-11-2023
Company
B-11/B-12 Magnum Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-11-2023
Energy Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14 Beks Nazik Disc Wheat East Wind
Shipping 06-11-2023
Company
B-14/B-15 Straits Bay Disc DAP Wma Shipcare 07-11-2023
Services
Nmb-1 Barkat Load Rice N.S Shipping 11-11-2023
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-25 Maritec Load Evergreen 14-11-2023
Cement Shipping &
Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Loyal 16-11-2023 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Wadi Duka 16-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Agency
Zhong Gu
Chang 16-11-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Chun Agency Pvt. Ltd
Stephanie C 16-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Bochem 17-11-2023 D/3018 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Bayard (Pvt) Limited
Ever Ulysses 17-11-2023 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping Pvt Ltd
Zhong Gu 17-11-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan Agency Pvt. Ltd
Msc Jemima 17-11-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Hansa Europe 17-11-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Uafl Liberty 17-11-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines Pvt. Ltd
Gsl Nicoletta 17-11-2023 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited
Prominent Ace 17-11-2023 D/149 Unit (s) Dynamic Shipping
Package Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
Seattle Bridge 18-11-2023 L/2500 Chemical Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prime 16-11-2023 Container Ship -
Minerva
Olympia 16-11-2023 Tanker -
GSL Elizabeth 16-11-2023 Container Ship -
Louise
Auerbach 16-11-2023 General Cargo -
Vancouver 16-11-2023 Container Ship -
Ian H 16-11-2023 Container Ship -
Songa Breeze 16-11-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Ayati Cement Crystal Nov. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Southern Palm oil Alpine Nov. 15, 2023
Robin
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Vancouver Containers OOCL Nov. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Minerva Mogas Alpine Nov.15, 2023
Olympia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Bulk Sun Flower Ocean Nov.12, 2023
seeds services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Medeleine Containers MSCPak Nov. 16, 2023
CSL
Manhattan Containers -do-
Vancouver Containers OOCL -do-
Malha Ras
Laffan LNG GSA -do-
Al-Berta Coal GAC -do-
Mandarin
River Rice East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Express
Athens Containers Hapag Nov. 2023
VTC Phoenix Rice Ocean World -do-
Lucky River Rice East Wind -do-
Eleanna Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maritime
Nordic Palm oil Alpine -do-
Saehan
Intrasia Palm oil Alpine -do-
Berge
Jungfrau Steel coil Alpine -do-
Bao Ning
Ling Steel coil Alpine -do-
Blue
Majesty Bitumen Transmarine -do-
Felicty Condensate Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments