KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 16, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Mardan Oil Shipping Corp. 15-11-2023 B-2/B-3 Odelmar Disc Sea Trade 17-10-2023 Chickpeas Shipping B-9/B-8 Clemens Disc Load Ocean Network Schulte Container Express Pakista 16-11-2023 B-10/B-11 Beks Sky Disc East Wind Wheat Shipping 08-11-2023 Company B-11/B-12 Magnum Disc Wheat Ocean Services 02-11-2023 Energy Pvt. Ltd B-13/B-14 Beks Nazik Disc Wheat East Wind Shipping 06-11-2023 Company B-14/B-15 Straits Bay Disc DAP Wma Shipcare 07-11-2023 Services Nmb-1 Barkat Load Rice N.S Shipping 11-11-2023 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-25 Maritec Load Evergreen 14-11-2023 Cement Shipping & Logistic ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Loyal 16-11-2023 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Wadi Duka 16-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Agency Zhong Gu Chang 16-11-2023 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Chun Agency Pvt. Ltd Stephanie C 16-11-2023 D/L Container Universal Shipping Pvt. Ltd Bochem 17-11-2023 D/3018 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Bayard (Pvt) Limited Ever Ulysses 17-11-2023 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Pvt Ltd Zhong Gu 17-11-2023 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Ji Nan Agency Pvt. Ltd Msc Jemima 17-11-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Hansa Europe 17-11-2023 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Uafl Liberty 17-11-2023 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Pvt. Ltd Gsl Nicoletta 17-11-2023 D/L Container Gac Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Prominent Ace 17-11-2023 D/149 Unit (s) Dynamic Shipping Package Agencies (Pvt) Ltd Seattle Bridge 18-11-2023 L/2500 Chemical Ocean Network Express Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Safeen Prime 16-11-2023 Container Ship - Minerva Olympia 16-11-2023 Tanker - GSL Elizabeth 16-11-2023 Container Ship - Louise Auerbach 16-11-2023 General Cargo - Vancouver 16-11-2023 Container Ship - Ian H 16-11-2023 Container Ship - Songa Breeze 16-11-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Ayati Cement Crystal Nov. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Southern Palm oil Alpine Nov. 15, 2023 Robin ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Vancouver Containers OOCL Nov. 16, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Minerva Mogas Alpine Nov.15, 2023 Olympia ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Bulk Sun Flower Ocean Nov.12, 2023 seeds services ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Medeleine Containers MSCPak Nov. 16, 2023 CSL Manhattan Containers -do- Vancouver Containers OOCL -do- Malha Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do- Al-Berta Coal GAC -do- Mandarin River Rice East Wind -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Express Athens Containers Hapag Nov. 2023 VTC Phoenix Rice Ocean World -do- Lucky River Rice East Wind -do- Eleanna Palm oil Alpine -do- Maritime Nordic Palm oil Alpine -do- Saehan Intrasia Palm oil Alpine -do- Berge Jungfrau Steel coil Alpine -do- Bao Ning Ling Steel coil Alpine -do- Blue Majesty Bitumen Transmarine -do- Felicty Condensate Alpine -do- =============================================================================

