Nov 17, 2023
Markets Print 2023-11-17

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 16, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Oil            Shipping Corp.     15-11-2023
B-2/B-3           Odelmar        Disc           Sea Trade          17-10-2023
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-9/B-8           Clemens        Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Schulte        Container      Express Pakista    16-11-2023
B-10/B-11         Beks Sky       Disc           East Wind
                                 Wheat          Shipping           08-11-2023
                                                Company
B-11/B-12         Magnum         Disc Wheat     Ocean Services     02-11-2023
                  Energy                        Pvt. Ltd
B-13/B-14         Beks Nazik     Disc Wheat     East Wind
                                                Shipping           06-11-2023
                                                Company
B-14/B-15         Straits Bay    Disc DAP       Wma Shipcare       07-11-2023
                                                Services
Nmb-1             Barkat         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       11-11-2023
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-25              Maritec        Load           Evergreen          14-11-2023
                                 Cement         Shipping &
                                                Logistic
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Loyal             16-11-2023     L/6000 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Wadi Duka         16-11-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                       Agency
Zhong Gu
Chang             16-11-2023     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Chun                                                          Agency Pvt. Ltd
Stephanie C       16-11-2023     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Bochem            17-11-2023     D/3018 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Bayard                                                          (Pvt) Limited
Ever Ulysses      17-11-2023     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                             Shipping Pvt Ltd
Zhong Gu          17-11-2023     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Ji Nan                                                        Agency Pvt. Ltd
Msc Jemima        17-11-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Hansa Europe      17-11-2023     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Uafl Liberty      17-11-2023     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                               Lines Pvt. Ltd
Gsl Nicoletta     17-11-2023     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                (Pvt) Limited
Prominent Ace     17-11-2023     D/149 Unit (s)              Dynamic Shipping
                                 Package                   Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
Seattle Bridge    18-11-2023     L/2500 Chemical                Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Safeen Prime      16-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Minerva
Olympia           16-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
GSL Elizabeth     16-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Louise
Auerbach          16-11-2023     General Cargo                              -
Vancouver         16-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Ian H             16-11-2023     Container Ship                             -
Songa Breeze      16-11-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Ayati          Cement         Crystal         Nov. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Southern       Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 15, 2023
                  Robin
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Vancouver      Containers     OOCL            Nov. 16, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Minerva        Mogas          Alpine           Nov.15, 2023
                  Olympia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Bulk       Sun Flower     Ocean            Nov.12, 2023
                                 seeds          services
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC
Medeleine         Containers     MSCPak                         Nov. 16, 2023
CSL
Manhattan         Containers                                             -do-
Vancouver         Containers     OOCL                                    -do-
Malha Ras
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Al-Berta          Coal           GAC                                     -do-
Mandarin
River             Rice           East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Express
Athens            Containers     Hapag                              Nov. 2023
VTC Phoenix       Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Lucky River       Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Eleanna           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maritime
Nordic            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Saehan
Intrasia          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Berge
Jungfrau          Steel coil     Alpine                                  -do-
Bao Ning
Ling              Steel coil     Alpine                                  -do-
Blue
Majesty           Bitumen        Transmarine                             -do-
Felicty           Condensate     Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================

