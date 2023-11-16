BAFL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.4%)
BIPL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.2%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FABL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
FCCL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.2%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
HBL 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.58%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.78 Increased By ▲ 5.84 (6.72%)
PRL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.48%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.07%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.38%)
UNITY 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.08%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BoE’s Greene says latest data good news for UK inflation outlook

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 02:51pm

LONDON: Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene said on Thursday that this week’s inflation and jobs data were “good news” from the central bank’s perspective.

“I would put all of this in the category of good news, but I think there are still reasons to worry about the persistence of inflation in the UK,” Greene told Bloomberg Television.

Bank of England keep rates at 15-year high, rules out quick cuts to help economy

Greene is among the minority of rate-setters who voted to keep on raising interest rates at the last two meetings, when the majority opted to hold them.

Bank of England

Comments

1000 characters

BoE’s Greene says latest data good news for UK inflation outlook

Inter-bank: rupee ends depreciation run against US dollar

Pakistan calls on world to hold Israel accountable for attacks on Gaza hospitals

Open-market: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Biden, Xi’s ‘blunt’ talks yield deals on military, fentanyl

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Oil prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries

Read more stories