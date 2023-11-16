BoE’s Greene says latest data good news for UK inflation outlook

LONDON: Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene said on Thursday that this week’s inflation and jobs data were “good news” from the central bank’s perspective.

“I would put all of this in the category of good news, but I think there are still reasons to worry about the persistence of inflation in the UK,” Greene told Bloomberg Television.

Greene is among the minority of rate-setters who voted to keep on raising interest rates at the last two meetings, when the majority opted to hold them.