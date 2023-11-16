BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.35%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (4.66%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.84%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (5.36%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.06%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,844 Increased By 59.5 (1.03%)
BR30 20,706 Increased By 297.5 (1.46%)
KSE100 57,274 Increased By 594 (1.05%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By 180.2 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens after this week’s strong rally

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 01:06pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand slid in early trade on Thursday against a buoyant dollar, slowly unwinding a rally that had sent the currency up more than 2% on Tuesday.

At 0632 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2200 against the dollar , about 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up around 0.1% against a basket of global currencies.

The rand leapt on Tuesday after softer-than-expected US consumer inflation data boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve might be done with interest rate hikes.

But the South African currency struggled to firm on Wednesday despite better-than-expected local retail sales data.

“With limited key US data until the end of the month, the risk is that we just repeat the pattern seen after the good payrolls figure: global markets, and so the ZAR, slowly unwind the rally,” Rand Merchant Bank analysts said in a morning briefing.

South African rand firms at start of data-heavy week

Like other risk-sensitive currencies, the rand often takes its cues from global factors such as US economic data.

Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said in a note he expected to see some consolidation and profit-taking given the scale and pace of the rand’s strengthening.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 1.5 basis points to 10.190%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens after this week’s strong rally

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

Read more stories