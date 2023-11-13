BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
BIPL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.4%)
BOP 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.3%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.84%)
DGKC 66.25 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.65%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FCCL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
FFL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.9%)
GGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
HBL 97.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.84%)
HUBC 119.85 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.06%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.85%)
OGDC 103.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PAEL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.94%)
PRL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 53.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.83%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (5.57%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 5,764 Increased By 115.1 (2.04%)
BR30 20,168 Increased By 384.7 (1.94%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand firms at start of data-heavy week

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 03:06pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was slightly stronger in early trade on Monday, at the start of a week containing several important local and global economic data releases that could move markets.

At 0743 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7025 against the dollar, up 0.2% on its previous close.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of global currencies.

The rand fell more than 2% against the US currency last week, mirroring declines in other emerging market currencies, as hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell lifted the dollar and dented global risk appetite.

South African rand stable after week of gains

US inflation data due on Tuesday will be closely watched after Powell said further interest rate hikes may be needed to bring inflation within the bank’s target range.

Local investors will look to South Africa’s third-quarter unemployment figures on Tuesday and September retail sales on Wednesday to gauge the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy. On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index was up about 0.4% in early trade.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was a touch stronger, the yield down 3 basis points at 10.380%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand firms at start of data-heavy week

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s historic Andaman exercise

Voyage Freight raises $1mn in pre-seed funding

MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Read more stories