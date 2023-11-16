BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.35%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (4.66%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.84%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (5.36%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.06%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,848 Increased By 63.3 (1.09%)
BR30 20,737 Increased By 327.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 57,290 Increased By 609.5 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,189 Increased By 188.1 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee registers gains against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published November 16, 2023 Updated November 16, 2023 01:26pm

The Pakistani rupee showed improvement against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also strengthened in the inter-bank market.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 289 for selling and 286 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, the currency closed at 289.5 for selling and 286.5 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 286 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a key development, the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the IMF Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program on Wednesday.

The signing of the staff agreement paves the way for the disbursement of the second tranche, amounting to $700mn (SDR 528mn). With this tranche, the total disbursements under the SBA will reach $1.9 billion.

The IMF authorities acknowledge that the focus is on reverting to a market-determined exchange rate and bolstering FX reserves.

“While inflows following increased regulatory and law enforcement helped normalize import and FX payments and rebuild reserves, the authorities recognize that the rupee must remain market-determined to sustainably alleviate external pressures and rebuild reserves,” read a statement.

“To support this, they plan to strengthen the transparency and efficiency of the FX market and to refrain from administrative actions to influence the rupee,” it added.

foreign currency Open market rates Exchange rate buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar open market operations IMF Program IMF and Pakistan IMF SBA

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

Read more stories