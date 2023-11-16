BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Nov 16, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 16, 2023 Updated November 16, 2023 10:45am

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, as it appreciated 0.7% during opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 286.06, an increase of Rs2.08 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee had depreciated 0.09% to settle at 288.14 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Pakistani authorities on Wednesday reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to SDR 528 million (around $700 million), bringing total disbursements under the program to almost $1.9 billion.

Internationally, the US dollar held its ground early on Thursday after a volatile two days that saw sharp declines followed by a rebound as traders took incoming economic data as signalling the Federal Reserve will wait longer before cutting interest rates.

The US currency was little changed at $1.08425 per euro and slipped 0.15% to 151.15 yen after mounting a recovery on Wednesday from its steepest declines against major peers in a year.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against the euro, yen and four other rivals - added 0.11% to 104.43. It gained 0.31% on Wednesday, following a 1.51% plunge the previous day.

The US dollar drew support from better-than-expected retail sales numbers combined with more signs of a cooling of inflation, feeding into the narrative for an economic ‘soft landing’, which would allow the Fed more time before cutting rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dropped on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as signals of higher supply from the United States met worries about lackluster energy demand from Asia.

Brent futures fell 28 cents to $80.90 a barrel by 0001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) lost 31 cents to $76.35 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

