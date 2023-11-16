BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-16

It’s a crisis of humanity

Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

“Tonight was noisy. The explosions are closer. So many children have burns. My colleague broke down while we were working….He got a call that 10 people from his family and best friend were killed.”

These are not the words of any Hamas or Fatah leader, nor have they come from any other Arab or non-Arab leader; this is the remark of a nurse from International Committee of the Red Cross through which she has tried to describe the grimness of the situation in Gaza in a heartbreaking note.

But before I seek to say anything more about the situation let me invite your newspaper readers’ attention to a post for X.com by a Palestinian journalist, Yara Eid. According to her, “The Israeli terrorist army is invading Al Shifa hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people are there.

I have friends who are in the hospital and I know many doctors who refused to leave and wanted to stay treating their patients. This amounts to a war crime.

The whole world knows it. No matter what fabrications they publish, this is an attack on all humanity and I can’t believe these cowards are terrorising innocent vulnerable souls in the middle of the night. They have already committed hundreds of massacres.

I genuinely cannot comprehend that the world is allowing this!” That both Red Cross nurse’s and Palestinian journalist’s are profound accounts about how Israel has been committing atrocities in a manner and on a scale that are surely in consonance with Adolf Hitler’s utopian barbarism is a fact.

In my view, Israel is trying to replicate what it did in Lebanon in 1982 through an 88-day siege of Beirut to drive out Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) from that country.

Once the PLO was forced to flee Lebanon, thousands of Palestinian refugees were killed by Christian militias in the camps of Sabra and Shatila.

In 2023, however, the Jewish state seems to have employed a different pattern for the ‘refugee problem’ to solve it once and for all: complete extermination of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. What is happening in Gaza is not just a humanitarian crisis; it’s in fact a crisis of humanity.

Khawaja Rahman, (Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gaza Hamas Al Shifa hospital

Comments

1000 characters

It’s a crisis of humanity

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories