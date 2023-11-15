BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.48% at 10,723.65
Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 04:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.48% at 10,723.65.

Senkadagala Finance PLC and LOLC Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 11.74% and 1.56%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower on losses in consumer staples, financial stocks

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 19.6 million shares from 37.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 787.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.40 million) from 891.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 47 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 740.2 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee declines for 17th consecutive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Cement body urges govt to stop implementation of axle load regime

Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

SECP green lights Meezan Bank’s wholly-owned Exchange Company

Gold continues winning streak, gains Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

Urea subsidy, BISP: Federal govt trying to wean itself away

Read more stories