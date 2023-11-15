Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.48% at 10,723.65.

Senkadagala Finance PLC and LOLC Holdings PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 11.74% and 1.56%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower on losses in consumer staples, financial stocks

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 19.6 million shares from 37.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 787.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.40 million) from 891.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 47 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 740.2 million rupees, the data showed.