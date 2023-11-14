Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Some unknown terrorists attacked the employees of an oil and gas company, killing one of them and injuring 11 others in the Drazanda area of Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

The injured also included FC personnel who were providing security to the employees of the oil and gas company personnel. According to police, terrorists targeted the employees of the gas company when they were going to fill their water tanks.

In this attack, a driver of a private company was killed and 11 others including FC officials sustained injuries.

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

On November 7, terrorists had attacked the camp of an oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan. They martyred two policemen and injured another two during their assault.

According to the police, terrorists in the dead of the night made their foray into the camp and attacked the police officials deputed to perform security duty at the Haji Oil and Gas Company. They martyred two of the security officials while another two suffered critical injuries.