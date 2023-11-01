BAFL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.51%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.3%)
DFML 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 54.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.07%)
HUBC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.13%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
OGDC 102.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.92%)
PIBTL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
PIOC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.06%)
PPL 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.91%)
PRL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SSGC 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TRG 67.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-3.62%)
UNITY 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 5,342 Increased By 53.8 (1.02%)
BR30 18,498 Increased By 235.7 (1.29%)
KSE100 52,363 Increased By 443.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,920 Increased By 137.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on China demand concerns, firm dollar

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2023 11:48am

BEIJING: Copper prices weakened slightly on Wednesday, as renewed concerns over China’s economy dented demand outlook and a firm US dollar sparked pressure.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged down 0.1% to $8,101.50 per metric ton by 0447 GMT, after recording a third consecutive monthly loss in October.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.3% to 67,210 yuan ($9,183.20) per ton.

Weakness in market sentiment was exacerbated by an unexpected contraction in China’s factory activity, showed by a private survey on Wednesday.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, marking the first contraction since July and missing analysts’ forecasts of 50.8.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction.

That compounded the downbeat official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Tuesday. October saw less demand for refined copper in China compared with September, reversing the market to a slight surplus, CITIC Futures said in a report.

China manufacturing data weighs on copper market sentiment

And ths situation is likely to extend as consumption in November is expected to slide further, it added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was steadier in Asia hours, making the greenback-priced copper less attractive for holders of other currencies.

Investors are also awaiting the US economic figures, along with the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

LME aluminium eased 0.3% at $2,245 a ton, tin shed 0.6% to $23,935, zinc nudged 0.3% lower to $2,423, nickel fell 0.7% to $18,000, while lead moved up 0.1% to $2,086.50.

SHFE aluminium slipped 0.1% to 19,185 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 1.1% at 20,930 yuan, lead shed 0.2% to 16,265 yuan, nickel fell 2.5% to 141,040 yuan, and tin lost 3.7% at 205,060 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slips on China demand concerns, firm dollar

Inter-bank: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Higher markup payments will continue to pose big challenges: MoF

SPCo, WAFI Energy execute SPA for acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

Funding PIA termed ‘challenging’ due to IMF programme

Rs66bn more than target: Jul-Oct provisional collection stands at Rs2.748trn

Hike comes into effect from July: Rs65bn financial impact also added to gas tariff raise: govt

Exchange companies: SBP gives NOC to Faysal Bank Limited

JPCL prepares four options for ‘exit strategy’

Deals on import of over 1.3MMTs of wheat sealed

PM optimistic about SBA tranche prospects

Read more stories