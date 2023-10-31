BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.07%)
BIPL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.69%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (13.83%)
DFML 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.34%)
DGKC 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
FCCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
HBL 93.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 101.49 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.54%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
MLCF 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
OGDC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
PAEL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.52%)
PIBTL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.63%)
PIOC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.52%)
PPL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.88%)
PRL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.51%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 52.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.23%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TRG 69.66 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-7.14%)
UNITY 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,292 Increased By 59.6 (1.14%)
BR30 18,281 Increased By 140.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 51,920 Increased By 437.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 132 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble soars to 3-month high past 92 vs dollar

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2023 02:27pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble climbed to a three-month high past 92 to the dollar on Tuesday, supported by high interest rates after Friday’s rate increase and obligations for exporters to sell a high percentage of their foreign currency revenues.

By 0810 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the dollar at 91.91, its strongest point since Aug. 1. It had gained 1% to trade at 97.67 versus the euro and firmed 0.9% against the yuan to 12.52.

The Bank of Russia hiked interest rates by a higher than expected 200 basis points to 15% on Friday, raising borrowing costs for the fourth meeting running in response to a weak rouble, stubborn inflation and increasing budget spending.

Russian rouble ticks up after central bank rate hike

“The increase in the key rate has led to a decrease in consumer demand and exporters’ requests for dollars and yuan have fallen slightly,” said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov.

“But at the same time, growth in the money supply is continuing and this will definitely result in rouble weakening.”

The rouble is also being supported by exporters’ FX conversion.

Month-end tax payments, which were due on Monday, usually see exporters convert foreign exchange to pay domestic liabilities.

Additionally, President Vladimir Putin’s decree on mandatory FX sales came into force this month, requiring 43 groups of exporters to repatriate 80% of FX revenue and then sell 90% of that sum.

The rouble has strengthened from beyond 100 to the dollar since the decree was announced.

The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that Russia was imposing effective capital controls on Western companies selling their operations in Russia with caps and deadlines on foreign currency transactions, moves that would favour the rouble.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.7% at $88.05 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.4% to 1,098.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% lower at 3,206.5 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble soars to 3-month high past 92 vs dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 loses steam after crossing 52,000 level

Gas tariff hike to address Pakistan’s economic woes: energy minister

Intra-day update: rupee declines further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Saudi Arabia’s WAFI Energy eyes acquisition of Shell Pakistan Limited

SC stops accountability courts from issuing verdicts in NAB cases

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

Bangladesh bat against Pakistan in clash of fading World Cup dreams

Gas tariffs increased

World Bank projects 1.7pc growth rate

Read more stories