Celebrations of 170 years of Nolakha Presbyterian Church

LAHORE: Nolakha Presbyterian Church completed 170 years of services in Lahore in this regard a grand ceremony held at Nolakha Church's grounds.

The American delegation, Ameerul Azim from Jamaat-e-Islami, Khatib Data Darbar Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Mehmood Ghaznavi, executive members of Nolakha Church, moderators and a large number of Christian community participated in the ceremony.

Additional Secretary Human rights Muhammad Yusaf Said in his address that the basic message of every religion is love and happiness and this message is very important for peace and religious harmony in the society. It is an honor and a joy to share in the joys of the Christian community. He further said that all religions of the world need joint efforts to eliminate extremism. Islam is the religion of peace and the Punjab government is using all resources to promote religious tolerance.

He also congratulated the Christian community especially Pastor Majeed Abel on the completion of 170 years of Nolakha Presbyterian Church.

Reverend Dr. Majeed Abel, pastor of Nolakha Church, said in his address that Nolakha Church was founded in 1853, in this sense it is among the oldest churches. Nolakha is the oldest and largest church of the Presbyterian congregation. Among the numerous services of Nolakha Church was the Rang Mahal School which later led to the establishment of FC College. He further said that those who founded these educational institutions also founded Nolakha Church.

He emphasized that Nolakha Church has produced many talented professionals in 170 years including painters, artists, musicians, poets, writers, teachers, doctors, nurses, lawyers etc. Nolakha had also rendered remarkable services in the government institutions and the army. Nolakha Church has always advocated peace and has always been a pioneer in inter-faith. Therefore, the social services of Nolakha Church cannot be forgotten. Today, Nolakha Presbyterian Church Lahore stands not only as a place of worship but as a living proof of the enduring power of unity, faith and common aspirations.

Azad Marshall, Father James Channon, Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, Colonel Macdonald Chandi, Vice Chancellor Minhaj Al-Quran, Asim Makhdoom, Mahmood Ghaznavi and others paid tribute to the services of Nolakha Presbyterian Church in promoting inter-faith harmony in their short speeches.

In the ceremony, the national songs were sung under the shadow of this flag, we are one, but the participants along with famous singer Waris Baig hoisted the national flag and hummed the song, while the participants lit candles and spread the message of peace around the world.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was also cut on the completion of 170 years of Nolakha Church, while Pastor Dr. Majeed Abel prayed for the prosperity and success of the beloved country of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023