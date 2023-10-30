CM pays visit to General and Mayo Hospital

LAHORE: Upgradation work of General hospital and Mayo Hospital also gained speed owing to ‘’Mohsin Speed. ‘Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed 3 hours visit of General and Mayo Hospitals. CM inspected construction work of the upgradation projects of both hospitals.

CM reviewed construction work of the upgradation of emergency block and old building of General Hospital. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected construction and restoration work of the operation theatres of old block and new block of General Hospital. CM ordered to compile a record of air conditioners, lights, fans and beds.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to prepare inventory of all the equipment and items adding that beds and other items should be stored at a safe place during construction work. CM directed to do high quality wiring work and inspected all the three floors of emergency.

Mohsin Naqvi issued necessary directions regarding construction work. CM was informed during a briefing that floors, wash rooms, electrification and drainage will be restored afresh.

CM expressed his indignation over the complaint of a citizen on undergoing a test from outside General Hospital and ordered the hospital administration to return back test amount to the citizen. CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Mayo Hospital after visiting General Hospital.

CM reviewed upgradation work of the emergency block, inspected operation theatres, consultant room and reception area. CM went to all the four floors and monitored ongoing construction activities.

CM apprised that state of the art emergency block is being built comprising 250 beds each in both hospitals. CM shook hands with the labourers and directed to complete the upgradation work in three shifts. CM directed to complete the upgradation work as soon as possible. Secretary C&W gave a briefing about progress being made on the upgradation projects of both hospitals.

It was informed during the briefing that a special epoxy tile and antibacterial paint will be used in the main emergency block of Mayo Hospital. Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary Information, Vice Chancellors, MS and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

