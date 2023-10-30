BAFL 39.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.94%)
DGKC 52.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.22%)
FABL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FCCL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.99%)
HBL 95.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
HUBC 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.19%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
MLCF 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
OGDC 99.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.24%)
PIOC 102.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
PPL 79.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.89%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.74%)
SSGC 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 76.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-6.19%)
UNITY 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.38%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 18,003 Decreased By -186.8 (-1.03%)
KSE100 50,944 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,497 Decreased By -56 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-10-30

CM pays visit to General and Mayo Hospital

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: Upgradation work of General hospital and Mayo Hospital also gained speed owing to ‘’Mohsin Speed. ‘Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a detailed 3 hours visit of General and Mayo Hospitals. CM inspected construction work of the upgradation projects of both hospitals.

CM reviewed construction work of the upgradation of emergency block and old building of General Hospital. Mohsin Naqvi also inspected construction and restoration work of the operation theatres of old block and new block of General Hospital. CM ordered to compile a record of air conditioners, lights, fans and beds.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to prepare inventory of all the equipment and items adding that beds and other items should be stored at a safe place during construction work. CM directed to do high quality wiring work and inspected all the three floors of emergency.

Mohsin Naqvi issued necessary directions regarding construction work. CM was informed during a briefing that floors, wash rooms, electrification and drainage will be restored afresh.

CM expressed his indignation over the complaint of a citizen on undergoing a test from outside General Hospital and ordered the hospital administration to return back test amount to the citizen. CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Mayo Hospital after visiting General Hospital.

CM reviewed upgradation work of the emergency block, inspected operation theatres, consultant room and reception area. CM went to all the four floors and monitored ongoing construction activities.

CM apprised that state of the art emergency block is being built comprising 250 beds each in both hospitals. CM shook hands with the labourers and directed to complete the upgradation work in three shifts. CM directed to complete the upgradation work as soon as possible. Secretary C&W gave a briefing about progress being made on the upgradation projects of both hospitals.

It was informed during the briefing that a special epoxy tile and antibacterial paint will be used in the main emergency block of Mayo Hospital. Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary Information, Vice Chancellors, MS and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mayo Hospital Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

CM pays visit to General and Mayo Hospital

Incorrect tax liability: FTO summons FBR officials

Nov 23 to March 24: PPRA grants SLL exemption on LPG purchases

Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’

Punjab to approve 4-month budget today

Irregularities in Guddu thermal power station: NAB seeks details of GHCL CEO, others

Sibi-Harnai train service restored after 18 years

Restructuring of PRAL under way

Bomb kills two, hurts dozens at Kerala Christian convention

Fed may pause again with rates at 22-year high

Read more stories