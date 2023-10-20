BAFL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.76%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.33%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.43%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.37%)
FABL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.78%)
HBL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.62%)
HUBC 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
MLCF 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
OGDC 97.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
PIOC 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.51%)
PPL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.28%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 52.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.86%)
SSGC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 5,150 Increased By 44.2 (0.87%)
BR30 18,090 Increased By 96.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 50,697 Increased By 331.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 118.4 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper weakens slightly on broad dollar strength

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2023 10:38am

NEW DELHI: Copper prices edged lower on Friday as the US dollar firmed on the back of higher Treasury yields, although hopes of more stimulus in top consumer China limited the fall.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slipped 0.2% to $7,977 per metric ton by 0346 GMT. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.03% to 66,470 yuan ($9,084.94) a ton.

The dollar was within a hair’s breadth of the closely-watched 150 yen level, buoyed by a surge in the US 10-year Treasury yield which briefly reached 5% for the first time since 2007 in the previous session.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency costlier for buyers using other currencies.

“The recent weakness in prices is raising concerns in the mining industry,” ANZ Research said in a report.

Copper gains on China optimism

“This is despite the strong outlook for the metal amid the surge in investment in clean energy technology sectors.” LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,182 a ton, lead slipped 0.2% to $2,092.50, while zinc edged up 0.1% to $2,418 and tin was up 0.5% at $25,335.

SHFE aluminium edged lower 0.1% to 18,960 yuan a ton, nickel was down 0.2% to 150,000 yuan, tin was 0.7% lower at 216,820 yuan, while zinc was down 0.8% to 20,945 yuan, and lead rose 0.6% to 16,520 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper weakens slightly on broad dollar strength

Inter-bank update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan looks forward to promoting cultural cooperation with Xinjiang: PM Kakar

Sept CA deficit shrinks to stand at $8m

Pakistan’s cost of power generation declines over 25% in September

Commodities’ import: PPRA approves amendments to Rule 21(A)

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

There’s no plan to send troops to Palestine: FO

Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Negative adjustment of Rs357m in QTA: Nepra puts its decision on KE’s request on hold

International arbitration: SIFC directs law ministry to disallow SOEs

Read more stories