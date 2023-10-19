BAFL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
DGKC 49.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.93%)
FABL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
HBL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.69%)
HUBC 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
OGDC 95.51 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.15%)
PAEL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
PIBTL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
PPL 80.20 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.55%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.99%)
SSGC 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.34%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,018 Increased By 29.9 (0.6%)
BR30 17,611 Increased By 198.2 (1.14%)
KSE100 49,668 Increased By 236.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,011 Increased By 100.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 09:56am

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing gains in the previous session, after OPEC showed no signs of supporting Iran’s call for an oil embargo on Israel and as the United States plans to ease Venezuela sanctions to allow more oil to flow globally.

Brent futures for December fell 74 cents to $90.76 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November, which expires on Friday, dropped 57 cents to trade at $87.75 per barrel.

The more active December WTI was down 51 cents to $86.76 a barrel at 0047 GMT. Oil prices climbed about 2% in the previous session on concerns about disruptions to global supplies after Iran called for an oil embargo on Israel over the conflict in Gaza and after the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, reported a larger-than-expected inventory draw, adding to already tight supplies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not planning to take any immediate action on OPEC member Iran’s call, sources told Reuters, easing concerns over potential oil flow disruptions.

“Although OPEC shows no indication of taking up Iran’s call to impose an oil boycott on Israel, oil will almost certainly become a feature of the conflict in several ways,” RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

Israel imports about 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, mainly from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iraq and African countries, analysts at Citi said in a note.

“We believe an embargo from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, a strong Israeli ally, is unlikely,” they said.

Oil up about 2% on big US crude storage draw, Middle East tension

The United States issued a six-month license authorizing transactions in Venezuela’s energy sector, an OPEC member, after a deal was reached between the Venezuelan government and the country’s political opposition to ensure fair 2024 elections.

Venezuela’s oil flows could help to ease global oil prices, up amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, sanctions on Russia and OPEC+ decisions to reduce output, but Venezuela needs investments to boost output following years of sanctions.

US crude oil and fuel inventories dropped last week on rising demand for diesel and heating oil, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Distillate fuel stockpiles fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to Oct. 13 to 113.8 million barrels, EIA data showed. Crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels to 419.7 million barrels, while gasoline fell by 2.4 million barrels to 223.3 million barrels.

Supply may tighten further as Russia’s oil exports via its western sea ports in November are seen falling by some 300,000 bpd as domestic refineries are expected to raise runs as seasonal maintenance ends, sources told Reuters.

OPEC Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls as Israel embargo concerns fade, Venezuela sanctions to ease

Intra-day update: rupee recovers against US dollar

Petroleum sector: Pakistan, China sign MoU on $1.5bn investment

Goals of open global economy, connectivity: Pakistan committed to working with China, regional partners: PM

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high-level engagement

50:50 sharing of expenditure on devolved functions: Ministries, provinces directed to finalise proposal

Hiring of FAs for Reko Diq project: PMPL given relaxation of investment rules

Evacuation of power from SEL plant, off-take by network: KE suggests joint study with NTDC thru private consultant

OIC condemns Israel’s backers

Q1 textile group exports down 9.95pc to $4.127bn YoY

ERS or STARR system: Taxpayers allowed to file non-export-related GST refunds

Read more stories