KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 12, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 275.00 278.00 UK POUND 340.00 344.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.20 74.00 AUD $ 176.00 180.00
UAE DIRHAM 75.00 76.00 CAD $ 202.00 206.00
EURO 293.00 296.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
=========================================================================
