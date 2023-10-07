Trained, skilled, manpower prerequisite to face challenges: VC UAF

FAISALABAD: Trained, skilled and professional manpower is prerequisite to face the challenges facing the country in order to make development in various spheres of life.

It was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan during his address as the chief guest at the orientation for newly admitted students of the university. The event was organized under the auspices of the Directorate of Students Affairs.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that special attention should be made to develop leadership qualities in students so that they will be able to face the odds in life. He said that this year, the UAF had received more than 60,000 applications for admission, out of which about 9,000 students were given admission.

He urged the students to devote their full energies to acquiring knowledge so that they can play a role in the development the country and achieve a bright future. He said that curricular and extra-curricular activities are also necessary to advance in life, which instills confidence in students.

He said that this institution was established in 1906 as the first agricultural institute of the subcontinent, from which thousands of people have benefited and are rendering outstanding services in their chosen fields.

He said that all possible measures are being taken to bring women into the mainstream in the agricultural university. He said that out of 30 hostels, more than 15 hostels have been allocated for women while more than 50% enrollment in the university is of women.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/ Dean Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that without agricultural development, Pakistan's dream of prosperity cannot be realized.

Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr. Farzana Rizvi said that the livestock sector is developing rapidly along with meeting the country's needs.

Dean Animal Husbandry Dr. Qamar Bilal said that advanced research is underway to develop the livestock and poultry sector on scientific basis.

Dean Food Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that research efforts are being made under the Food Faculty regarding nutrition and food. Dean Sciences Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Bhatti said that the UAF is not only respected at the national level but also at the international level.

Dean Agri-Engineering Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan said that concrete steps are being taken for solar and bio-energy along with provision of trained manpower for agricultural engineering at the national level. Dr Babar Shahbaz said that the university had paced its outreach program.

Director Student Affairs Dr. Nadeem Abbas informed the students about the rules and regulations of the university and congratulated them for getting admission in this prestigious university.

Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali informed about the clubs under the auspices of the Senior Tutor Office to develop the God-giving abilities of the students.

Librarian Umar Farooq, Assistant Director Sports Farooq Ahmad, Medical Dr Shahab, Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman and other notables also spoke.

