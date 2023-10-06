BAFL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.59%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.67%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HBL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
HUBC 88.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (11.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.77%)
OGDC 97.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.69%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.65%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
SSGC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 88.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.3 (1.06%)
BR30 16,962 Increased By 113.6 (0.67%)
KSE100 47,452 Increased By 372.6 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 102.9 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-06

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:03am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 05, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         281.00    284.00   UK POUND            342.50   347.50
SAUDIA RIYAL        75.20     75.90   AUD $               178.00   183.00
UAE DIRHAM          77.50     78.30   CAD $               203.50   208.50
EURO               296.50    300.50   CHINESE YUAN         40.00    45.00
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign currencies Open market rates of foreign currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs64trn by Aug-end

PSM to be privatised on G2G basis

Soft landing possible, but fiscal, debt risks abound: IMF chief

Ejaz over-exaggerated GCC-Pakistan FTA?

EU decides to extend GSP

Nepra to charge Rs1.71 per unit FCA for August

EX-cabinet members: ECP directs Sindh CS, IGP to withdraw security, perks

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

Karachi Gateway Terminal operations: 25-year deal signed with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Senate panel told

PCAA: AGP detects Rs307.84bn irregularities

Read more stories