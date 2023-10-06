KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 05, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 281.00 284.00 UK POUND 342.50 347.50
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.20 75.90 AUD $ 178.00 183.00
UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.30 CAD $ 203.50 208.50
EURO 296.50 300.50 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 45.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments