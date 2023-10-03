BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
US stocks open lower as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2023 07:00pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday after a closely watched US bond benchmark hit a 16-year high, exacerbating worries about elevated interest rates.

All three major indices were in the red after the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose above 4.7 percent, as it climbed to levels last seen in August 2007.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 33,347.25.

US stocks mixed as Washington averts shutdown

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent to 4,271.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 13,228.27.

Stocks have been buffeted in recent weeks by the growing expectation that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will need to keep interest rates elevated as the recent surge in oil prices extends a period of “sticky” inflation.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said the reason for the latest spike in yields remained murky, pointing to speculation involving US deficit concerns and the liquidations of US treasuries by foreign holders to prop up weaker currencies.

“There hasn’t been a specific news driver to account for the bump in yields, yet that is the very reason why the bump in yields has created some added angst for investors,” said O’Hare.

Among individual companies, Eli Lilly fell 1.1 percent after announcing a $1.4 billion plan to acquire Point Biopharma Global, which has a pipeline of therapies under development to treat cancer. Point soared over 80 percent.

