KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 02, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 283.50 286.50 UK POUND 348.50 352.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.70 76.50 AUD $ 182.00 186.00
UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00 CAD $ 209.00 212.00
EURO 302.00 305.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments