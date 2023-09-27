Europe stock markets steady at the open

PARIS: European stock markets steadied in opening deals on Wednesday as investors remained concerned over rising interest rates.

The Frankfurt DAX was down 0.1 percent at 15,239.94 points but the two other major European markets were flat, with London’s FTSE 100 at 7,625.30 points and the Paris CAC 40 at 7,072.35.

Global stocks have struggled in recent days as US Treasury yields have jumped over concerns that the US Federal Reserve will raise rates again this year in its fight against inflation.