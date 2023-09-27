BAFL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.37%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.83%)
DGKC 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.33%)
FABL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.65%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.73%)
HUBC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.85%)
OGDC 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PPL 74.92 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.77%)
PRL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.75%)
UNITY 25.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,661 Increased By 17.1 (0.37%)
BR30 16,680 Increased By 135.3 (0.82%)
KSE100 46,409 Increased By 131.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 52.6 (0.33%)
Europe stock markets steady at the open

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2023 01:25pm

PARIS: European stock markets steadied in opening deals on Wednesday as investors remained concerned over rising interest rates.

The Frankfurt DAX was down 0.1 percent at 15,239.94 points but the two other major European markets were flat, with London’s FTSE 100 at 7,625.30 points and the Paris CAC 40 at 7,072.35.

Global stocks have struggled in recent days as US Treasury yields have jumped over concerns that the US Federal Reserve will raise rates again this year in its fight against inflation.

