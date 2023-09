LONDON: European stock markets opened lower Tuesday on stubborn concerns over the impact of another possible US interest rate hike to combat elevated inflation.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies fell 0.3 percent to 7,600.64 points from Monday’s closing level.

China, rate woes send European stocks to one-month lows

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index retreated 0.6 percent 15,308.69 points and the Paris CAC 40 sank 0.9 percent to 7,062.23.