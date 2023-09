BENGALURU: Indian benchmarks were mostly unchanged at open on Tuesday, as broader risk sentiment remained subdued on continued selling from foreign funds.

The Nifty 50 was mostly flat at 19,685 points as of 9:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was also unchanged at 66,044 points.

Indian shares end unchanged; IT stocks extend losses

Both the benchmarks have fallen about 2.5% in the past one week.