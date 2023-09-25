BAFL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.95%)
CNERGY 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.09%)
DGKC 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FABL 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.03%)
GGL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.36%)
HBL 94.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 86.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.42%)
MLCF 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.03%)
OGDC 96.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.07%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
PIOC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PPL 74.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
PRL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 90.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.29%)
UNITY 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pochettino says Chelsea must ‘grow up like a team’

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 02:57pm

Chelsea’s poor start to the Premier League season continued with a 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on Sunday and manager Mauricio Pochettino said they must “grow up like a team”.

The Argentine’s expensively assembled side have not scored in their last three games and sit 14th with just one win in six matches, making it their worst start to a campaign since 1978.

“We need to grow up like a team, not only in an individual way,” Pochettino said. “In this type of game, we are competing and want to win and football is about winning. But also players, when they are young, need to learn, and experience and make mistakes.

“That’s why we feel disappointed as there are too many situations like this.”

Pochettino said Chelsea’s US owners, who have spent close to one billion pounds ($1.22 billion) on new players since acquiring the club last year, are “disappointed” with the results but added that “they need to support the plan”.

Chelsea next host Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup on Wednesday, followed by a league visit to West London neighbours Fulham on Oct. 2.

Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino

Comments

1000 characters

Pochettino says Chelsea must ‘grow up like a team’

Open-market: rupee improves to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Oil prices rise, tight supply back in focus

Hong Kong crypto firm hit by $200 million hack

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Boosting industrial competitiveness: SIFC executive body seeks a financial plan

Read more stories